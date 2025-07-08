The number of BONK holding addresses is about to exceed 1 million, and 1 trillion tokens will be destroyed by then By: PANews 2025/07/08 09:39

BONK $0.00001227 -35.59% SOON $0.8843 +4.79%

PANews reported on July 8 that the BONK community announced that the number of BONK holders has reached 949,892 and is expected to exceed 1 million soon. When the number of holders reaches 1 million, 1 trillion BONK tokens will be destroyed, worth about 22.81 million US dollars.