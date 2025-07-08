A new wallet deposited 1 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased about 25,500 HYPE By: PANews 2025/07/08 09:06

HYPE $39.29 -11.28% USDC $0.9966 -0.28% WALLET $0.0281 +18.41%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 1 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 25,507 HYPE at an average price of US$39.2.