Warsh, a popular candidate for the Federal Reserve chairman, said that interest rates should be cut to a lower level By: PANews 2025/07/08 07:08

HOT $0.0005938 -31.87%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Jinshi, the hot candidate for the next Fed chairman, former Fed governor Walsh, said that the Fed's practice of keeping the monetary policy interest rate unchanged has frustrated the US president, and I deeply sympathize with this. The interest rate should be lowered to a lower level. Trump's tariffs will not cause inflation.