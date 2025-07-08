Polymarket under fire as whale votes distort Zelenskyy suit outcome: what’s going on?

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 04:17
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.2023-18.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00795-35.78%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0908-0.21%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00425+0.71%

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stepped out in a black suit last month, the world saw it, except Polymarket’s oracle voters. Now, a $160 million betting frenzy hinges on whether truth can outweigh token-weighted manipulation.

On June 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the NATO summit in The Hague wearing a black military-style jacket, collared shirt, and matching trousers, an outfit immediately described as a “suit” by Reuters, BBC, the New York Post, and even Polymarket’s own social media account.

The outfit, a rare departure from the military fatigues Zelenskyy has favored since Russia’s invasion, sparked headlines, memes, and, unexpectedly, a high-stakes crypto dispute.

On Polymarket, the prediction market asking whether Zelenskyy would don a suit before July attracted tens of millions in volume and a growing crowd of traders betting on what seemed like a straightforward resolution. Yet, in the days following his appearance, deep-pocketed traders flooded the market with “No” bets, exploiting a quirk in UMA’s oracle system that rewards consensus over factual accuracy.

How UMA’s oracle incentives created a $160m reality distortion field

At the heart of the issue lies the UMA oracle, the mechanism used to resolve markets on Polymarket. UMA’s system incentivizes participants to vote in alignment with the majority to earn rewards.

Crucially, votes aren’t equal. Their weight is determined by the number of tokens staked, not the number of voters. This creates a powerful asymmetry: a single whale with enough tokens can swing the outcome, regardless of the facts or the intent of the market.

The Zelenskyy market exposed this flaw in high resolution. Despite official NATO footage, Reuters’ confirmation of a “suit-style jacket,” and even Polymarket’s own tweet declaring “President Zelenskyy in a suit last night,” UMA voters initially leaned toward “No.” Their rationale: a prior market had resolved similarly for a military-style outfit in May, ignoring the fact that this time, over 50 major publications explicitly used the word “suit.”

Traders who bet “Yes” erupted when Polymarket’s official account (@PolymarketIntel) retroactively labeled itself “community-run” after acknowledging the suit.

The backlash intensified as Martin Shkreli livestreamed accusations of market manipulation, while the PolyWhale Repellers, a collective of aggrieved traders, began compiling evidence of oracle misconduct.

As the July 8 resolution deadline looms, the fallout could redefine the future of prediction markets. A “No” outcome would validate fears that whale capital can override verifiable events. A “Yes” could restore faith, but only if paired with meaningful oracle reforms.

Either way, the suit saga has already exposed a trillion-dollar question: Can decentralized platforms handle the truth, or will they devolve into casinos where the house always wins?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Інституційна віра в Ethereum (ETH) залишається сильною, оскільки Grayscale розкрила нову заставу для стейкінгу в розмірі $150 мільйонів. Цей крок розроблений для використання потенціалу довгострокової прибутковості напередодні суттєвих рішень SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів пізніше в кварталі. Однак, незважаючи на позитивні фундаментальні показники Ethereum, залишаються сумніви щодо того, скільки простору залишиться для [...]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000368-8.52%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.000927-23.51%
Ethereum
ETH$3,862.93-11.72%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Податкова служба Південної Кореї попередила, що співробітники можуть відвідувати домівки для вилучення офлайн-криптовалютних активів — включаючи так звані "холодні гаманці" — якщо власники не погасять несплачені податкові рахунки. Пов'язане читання: "Зруйнований" золотом? Економіст вважає, що славні дні Bitcoin можуть бути пораховані. Згідно з повідомленнями, Національна податкова служба (NTS) зробила ці коментарі в [...]
Threshold
T$0.01152-25.19%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0174-3.86%
MAY
MAY$0.03209-13.92%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Дізнайтеся, чому передпродаж MoonBull перевищив $300 тис., 95% APY, в той час як XRP та ASTER залишаються гарячими. Приєднуйтесь до топового передпродажу криптовалюти з потенціалом 1000x прямо зараз!
Ripple
XRP$2.3301-17.22%
Aster
ASTER$1.3515-20.12%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/11 04:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Bitcoin попереду розворот? ДВА ключові сигнали, які трейдери не можуть ігнорувати

Прогноз ціни Cardano на 2025 рік зустрічається з імпульсом Pepeto, передпродаж мемкоїна на Ethereum, за яким варто спостерігати