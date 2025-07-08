SEC asks for swift refiling of Solana spot ETF applications

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 01:30

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has asked asset managers eyeing regulatory approval for spot Solana exchange-traded funds to file revised Forms S-1 before the end of July.

That’s according to a report by crypto publication CoinDesk, which noted that the SEC has asked Solana (SOL) spot ETF issuers to re-submit the applications with the necessary amendments.

Specifically, the regulator is looking to have the amended S-1 registration documents re-submitted in the next three weeks.

According to sources, he SEC is eyeing the re-filed ETF applications to be in by the end of July. SOL, the native token of Solana, traded around $151 at the time of the news report. 

What does this mean?

Analysts have long noted that odds of the SEC giving the greenlight for Solana ETFs in 2025 is higher- Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart recently highlighted this prospect at over 95%.

However, the final deadline for the agency to reject or approve crypto ETFs, including those linked to Litecoin, XRP, Dogecoin, and Cardano, is in October. 

For Solana spot ETFs, filed by Canary, Grayscale, Franklin, Invesco, Fidelity, VanEck, Bitwise, 21Shares, and CoinShares, the key deadline is October 10, 2025.  The report that the regulator wants issuers to quickly refile the S-1s with key details such as staking and in-kind redemptions, suggests the market watchdog is eyeing an acceleration of the process.

The SEC took an accelerated approach as it moved to issue spot Ethereum (ETH) ETFs in 2024.

Recently, the regulator allowed for the listing and trading of the REX-Osprey SOL and Staking ETF. The fund, traded under the ticker SSK and the first-ever staking ETF in the U.S., saw about $33 million in volume and $12 million in inflows on its debut.  

REX-Osprey SOL ETF’s application was structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which meant it benefited from automatic approval.  

Bitwise filed the amended S-1s for its spot Dogecoin and Aptos ETFs in late June, a move that Balchunas said was a good sign, indicative of engagement from the SEC.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Інституційна віра в Ethereum (ETH) залишається сильною, оскільки Grayscale розкрила нову заставу для стейкінгу в розмірі $150 мільйонів. Цей крок розроблений для використання потенціалу довгострокової прибутковості напередодні суттєвих рішень SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів пізніше в кварталі. Однак, незважаючи на позитивні фундаментальні показники Ethereum, залишаються сумніви щодо того, скільки простору залишиться для [...]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000368-8.52%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.000927-23.51%
Ethereum
ETH$3,862.93-11.72%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Податкова служба Південної Кореї попередила, що співробітники можуть відвідувати домівки для вилучення офлайн-криптовалютних активів — включаючи так звані "холодні гаманці" — якщо власники не погасять несплачені податкові рахунки. Пов'язане читання: "Зруйнований" золотом? Економіст вважає, що славні дні Bitcoin можуть бути пораховані. Згідно з повідомленнями, Національна податкова служба (NTS) зробила ці коментарі в [...]
Threshold
T$0.01152-25.19%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0174-3.86%
MAY
MAY$0.03209-13.92%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Дізнайтеся, чому передпродаж MoonBull перевищив $300 тис., 95% APY, в той час як XRP та ASTER залишаються гарячими. Приєднуйтесь до топового передпродажу криптовалюти з потенціалом 1000x прямо зараз!
Ripple
XRP$2.3301-17.22%
Aster
ASTER$1.3515-20.12%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/11 04:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Bitcoin попереду розворот? ДВА ключові сигнали, які трейдери не можуть ігнорувати

Прогноз ціни Cardano на 2025 рік зустрічається з імпульсом Pepeto, передпродаж мемкоїна на Ethereum, за яким варто спостерігати