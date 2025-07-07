In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 176 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated By: PANews 2025/07/07 23:30

PANews reported on July 7 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $176 million, of which $101 million was for long orders and $75.3559 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $34.1069 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $60.4638 million.