CoreWeave to Acquire Core Scientific in All-Stock Transaction with Total Equity Value of Approximately $9 Billion By: PANews 2025/07/07 20:33

CLOUD $0.12336 -7.22% CORE $0.2222 -41.10% AI $0.0742 -38.67%

PANews reported on July 7 that according to BusinessWire, AI super computing cloud service provider CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) and leading data center infrastructure provider Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) have signed a definitive agreement, and CoreWeave will acquire Core Scientific in an all-stock manner. Under the terms of the agreement, Core Scientific shareholders will receive 0.1235 shares of CoreWeave Class A common stock for each share of Core Scientific common stock held. The acquisition is expected to help CoreWeave achieve vertical integration of data center assets and enhance the sustainability of revenue growth and core profitability. Upon completion of the transaction, CoreWeave will have approximately 1.3 gigawatts of total data center power and has the potential for expansion of more than 1 gigawatt. The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025, with a total equity value of approximately US$9 billion, a premium of approximately 66% over Core Scientific's unaffected closing price on June 25.