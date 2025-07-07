Tokenised Treasuries boom to $7.4b as crypto traders ditch stablecoins for yield

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 20:44
Boom
BOOM$0.02608-16.36%

Assets in tokenized Treasury and money market products rose 80% to $7.4 billion, a RWA.xyz report says.

Stablecoin issuers could be in trouble as investors and funds shift from stablecoins to higher-yield alternatives. On Monday, the Financial Times covered a report by RWA.xyz on the state of asset tokenization. According to the analytics firm, tokenized Treasury products rose 80% to $7.4 billion so far in 2025.

These products include Treasury funds that issue their own tokens, as well as tokenized U.S. government bonds. Notably, issuers like BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and Janus Henderson have seen their combined holdings triple.

The reason for the rapid growth of this asset class is its advantage over stablecoins. Stablecoins typically don’t distribute yield to holders, while tokenized Treasuries do. As a result, traders are moving from stablecoins toward this more lucrative way to save.

Treasury bond yields depend on interest rates, which remain relatively high due to Federal Reserve concerns over inflation. Specifically, 20-year U.S. Treasuries currently yield approximately 4.893%.

Tokenized treasuries spell bad news for stablecoin issuers

For stablecoin issuers like Circle and Tether, this trend poses a significant risk. Issuers earn revenue by holding Treasuries as collateral and collecting interest payments themselves.

If outflows from stablecoins into tokenized Treasuries continue, issuers may lose a key revenue source. Additionally, they could be pressured to offer yields on their own stablecoins to compete.

Still, despite the rising interest in tokenized Treasuries, demand for stablecoins is growing. Specifically, stablecoin supply has been steadily increasing since the start of this year, rising from $2.5 billion in January of 2025 to $255 billion in July of 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Інституційна віра в Ethereum (ETH) залишається сильною, оскільки Grayscale розкрила нову заставу для стейкінгу в розмірі $150 мільйонів. Цей крок розроблений для використання потенціалу довгострокової прибутковості напередодні суттєвих рішень SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів пізніше в кварталі. Однак, незважаючи на позитивні фундаментальні показники Ethereum, залишаються сумніви щодо того, скільки простору залишиться для [...]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000368-8.52%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.000927-23.51%
Ethereum
ETH$3,862.93-11.72%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Податкова служба Південної Кореї попередила, що співробітники можуть відвідувати домівки для вилучення офлайн-криптовалютних активів — включаючи так звані "холодні гаманці" — якщо власники не погасять несплачені податкові рахунки. Пов'язане читання: "Зруйнований" золотом? Економіст вважає, що славні дні Bitcoin можуть бути пораховані. Згідно з повідомленнями, Національна податкова служба (NTS) зробила ці коментарі в [...]
Threshold
T$0.01152-25.19%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0174-3.86%
MAY
MAY$0.03209-13.92%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Дізнайтеся, чому передпродаж MoonBull перевищив $300 тис., 95% APY, в той час як XRP та ASTER залишаються гарячими. Приєднуйтесь до топового передпродажу криптовалюти з потенціалом 1000x прямо зараз!
Ripple
XRP$2.3301-17.22%
Aster
ASTER$1.3515-20.12%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/11 04:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Bitcoin попереду розворот? ДВА ключові сигнали, які трейдери не можуть ігнорувати

Прогноз ціни Cardano на 2025 рік зустрічається з імпульсом Pepeto, передпродаж мемкоїна на Ethereum, за яким варто спостерігати