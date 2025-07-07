UK FCA successfully sentenced two cryptocurrency fraudsters to a total of 12 years in prison By: PANews 2025/07/07 17:43

PANews reported on July 7 that according to FinanceFeeds , the UK Financial Conduct Authority ( FCA ) successfully obtained a total of more than 12 years of imprisonment for two cryptocurrency scammers involved in a case involving a total amount of 1.5 million pounds. Raymondip Bedi and Patrick Mavanga defrauded at least 65 investors through fake cryptocurrency projects. The court found that the two had seriously violated financial services regulations, and the FCA is currently promoting the recovery of illegal gains.