The Blockchain Group boosts Bitcoin holdings by 116 BTC, reports 1,349% BTC yield YTD

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 18:03
Bitcoin
BTC$113,100-7.01%

The Blockchain Group has added 116 BTC to its holdings, bringing its total Bitcoin stash to 1,904 BTC.

On July 7, The Blockchain Group, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has confirmed the completion of three strategic capital raises totaling approximately €11 million, enabling the acquisition of 116 Bitcoin (BTC).

On July 1, the company announced and has now finalized an “ATM-type” equity issuance to institutional investor TOBAM. This raise brought in ~€1 million at a price of approximately €5.251 per share, which was immediately deployed to purchase 11 BTC.

In parallel, The Blockchain Group’s Luxembourg subsidiary executed two €5 million convertible bond issuances. The first was subscribed by TOBAM at a conversion price of €5.174 per share, funding the purchase of 52 BTC for roughly €4.8 million. The second was subscribed by Blockstream CEO Adam Back, allowing the acquisition of 53 BTC for about €4.9 million.

These three rounds cumulatively brought in ~€11 million and enabled the firm to purchase 116 BTC at an average acquisition price around €94,827 per BTC. As a result, The Blockchain Group and its Luxembourg unit now hold a total of 1,904 BTC, acquired for a cumulative €172 million, with an average entry price of approximately €90,332 per BTC.

This marks a 6.5% increase in total BTC holdings from the prior announcement, when the company held 1,788 BTC following its earlier €5.5 million acquisition.

Additionally, the company reported a BTC Yield of ~1,348.8% and a BTC Gain of ~539.5 BTC since the start of this year, translating into a BTC € Gain of nearly €49.7 million. This marks a 6.1% increase in BTC Yield from the previously reported year-to-date yield of approximately 1,270.7%, reflecting the compounding effect of the additional 116 BTC acquired through the latest capital raises.

The Blockchain Group began accumulating Bitcoin in November of last year and aims to hold around 170,000 BTC, which represents about 1% of the total Bitcoin supply, by 2032. The company’s strategy focuses on steadily increasing the amount of BTC held per fully diluted share, reinforcing their position as a leading Bitcoin Treasury Company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Інституційна віра в Ethereum (ETH) залишається сильною, оскільки Grayscale розкрила нову заставу для стейкінгу в розмірі $150 мільйонів. Цей крок розроблений для використання потенціалу довгострокової прибутковості напередодні суттєвих рішень SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів пізніше в кварталі. Однак, незважаючи на позитивні фундаментальні показники Ethereum, залишаються сумніви щодо того, скільки простору залишиться для [...]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000368-8.52%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.000927-23.51%
Ethereum
ETH$3,862.93-11.72%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Податкова служба Південної Кореї попередила, що співробітники можуть відвідувати домівки для вилучення офлайн-криптовалютних активів — включаючи так звані "холодні гаманці" — якщо власники не погасять несплачені податкові рахунки. Пов'язане читання: "Зруйнований" золотом? Економіст вважає, що славні дні Bitcoin можуть бути пораховані. Згідно з повідомленнями, Національна податкова служба (NTS) зробила ці коментарі в [...]
Threshold
T$0.01152-25.19%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0174-3.86%
MAY
MAY$0.03209-13.92%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Дізнайтеся, чому передпродаж MoonBull перевищив $300 тис., 95% APY, в той час як XRP та ASTER залишаються гарячими. Приєднуйтесь до топового передпродажу криптовалюти з потенціалом 1000x прямо зараз!
Ripple
XRP$2.3301-17.22%
Aster
ASTER$1.3515-20.12%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/11 04:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Bitcoin попереду розворот? ДВА ключові сигнали, які трейдери не можуть ігнорувати

Прогноз ціни Cardano на 2025 рік зустрічається з імпульсом Pepeto, передпродаж мемкоїна на Ethereum, за яким варто спостерігати