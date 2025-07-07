Metaplanet inches closer to top 4 BTC corporate holders with fresh $238 million buy

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 16:48
Bitcoin
BTC$113.049,12-%7,05
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Major
MAJOR$0,07491-%36,90

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has made another major investment to boost its Bitcoin portfolio.

According to the firm’s latest disclosure, it purchased an additional 2,205 Bitcoin (BTC) for roughly $237.9 million (34.49 billion yen). The tokens were obtained at an average cost of 15.64 million yen per bitcoin, approximately $107,800, now bringing its total holdings to 15,555 BTC.

The latest purchase marks the firm’s largest single-day purchase since commencing its Bitcoin accumulation strategy, funded by a mix of bond issuances and stock warrant exercises.

Just days prior to this acquisition, Metaplanet redeemed 6 billion yen worth of bonds issued in late June, using proceeds from newly exercised warrants. The company has consistently followed this approach, raising capital and converting it directly into Bitcoin to expand its treasury holdings.

So far, the Tokyo-based firm has now spent a total of 225.8 billion yen, around $1.6 billion, on Bitcoin since beginning its treasury strategy, with an average cost basis of 14.5 million yen per BTC. This continues to build momentum toward its bigger goal of reaching 30,000 BTC by the end of the year, 100,000 BTC by 2026, and 210,000 BTC by 2027.

Metaplanet recently entered the top five list of corporate Bitcoin holders, overtaking firms like Tesla and Coinbase. However, with its latest purchases, it’s now closing in on the fourth spot.

The company is less than 4,000 BTC behind mining and digital infrastructure company Riot Platforms, which holds 19,225 BTC, according to BitcoinTreasuries data. Should the firm keep up its current pace, it could soon overtake Riot to claim the number four position.

Metaplanet also reported a 129.4% BTC Yield for Q2, with an additional 15.1% in the first week of July. It gained 5,237 BTC in Q2, valued at roughly 82.5 billion yen (about $513 million), and another 2,017 BTC in early July, worth around 31.8 billion yen (about $198 million).

If the firm hits its long-term goal of 210,000 BTC by 2027, it would control about 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Інституційна віра в Ethereum (ETH) залишається сильною, оскільки Grayscale розкрила нову заставу для стейкінгу в розмірі $150 мільйонів. Цей крок розроблений для використання потенціалу довгострокової прибутковості напередодні суттєвих рішень SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів пізніше в кварталі. Однак, незважаючи на позитивні фундаментальні показники Ethereum, залишаються сумніви щодо того, скільки простору залишиться для [...]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,000368-%8,52
Loom Network
LOOM$0,000927-%23,51
Ethereum
ETH$3.862,93-%11,72
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Податкова служба Південної Кореї попередила, що співробітники можуть відвідувати домівки для вилучення офлайн-криптовалютних активів — включаючи так звані "холодні гаманці" — якщо власники не погасять несплачені податкові рахунки. Пов'язане читання: "Зруйнований" золотом? Економіст вважає, що славні дні Bitcoin можуть бути пораховані. Згідно з повідомленнями, Національна податкова служба (NTS) зробила ці коментарі в [...]
Threshold
T$0,01152-%25,19
PAID Network
PAID$0,0174-%3,86
MAY
MAY$0,03209-%13,92
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Дізнайтеся, чому передпродаж MoonBull перевищив $300 тис., 95% APY, в той час як XRP та ASTER залишаються гарячими. Приєднуйтесь до топового передпродажу криптовалюти з потенціалом 1000x прямо зараз!
Ripple
XRP$2,3301-%17,22
Aster
ASTER$1,3515-%20,12
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/11 04:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Bitcoin попереду розворот? ДВА ключові сигнали, які трейдери не можуть ігнорувати

Прогноз ціни Cardano на 2025 рік зустрічається з імпульсом Pepeto, передпродаж мемкоїна на Ethereum, за яким варто спостерігати