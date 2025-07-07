AI, cross-chain, and privacy are the highlights. Take a quick look at the top 10 new projects shortlisted for the ETHGlobal Cannes Hackathon.

By: PANews
2025/07/07 17:26
Author: ETHGlobal

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

The final shortlist of ETHGlobal France Cannes 2025 has been announced. In the end, 10 projects stood out from 334 entries, covering fields such as AI, DeFi, NFT, etc. This article is a brief introduction to these projects.

1. BeamPay

Beam Pay uses the EIP-7702 protocol through the wallet to complete ERC20 token payments with metadata in a single transaction and supports multi-chain deployment environments.

Built by MemExpo and Dmitry.

2.OnlyDanks

OnlyDanks is a private end-to-end encrypted communication system built entirely on Ethereum and based on data block technology. The entire system requires no applications, no servers, and no middlemen.

Constructed by Paul, Patrick and Fabbaist.

3.PolyBet

PolyBets is an AI-driven smart routing protocol with enhanced privacy that aggregates prediction markets to unify liquidity, optimize betting configurations, and maximize returns.

Built by JulioMCruz, DZX, Gevin Gelpes, Windsor, and adoll.

4. Livestakes

Livestakes creates parallel betting pools for hackathons, increasing returns for participants while allowing fans to profit by backing multiple track winners.

Built by babushka.bambi, João Santos, and ziz.

5. Pace Club

Pace Club is a privacy-first running app focused on the female community. It converts daily invitations to "run together" into offline running events, and is also equipped with a reward mechanism and trust system.

Built by Claudia and Vanes.

6.POAPrivacy

POAPrivacy can mint attendance POAP (Proof of Attendance Protocol) to a private address, proving that you attended an event without revealing your identity or actual location.

Built by Albina, Gedas, 0xSkas, and Carol.

7. PrivyCycle

PrivyCycle is a secure AI menstrual cycle tracking tool that provides encrypted recording and private sharing functions, allowing you to control your most private health data.

Built by Danisharora, Miglė, and Threshold Network.

8. ChromaMind

ChromaMind brings you into a state of concentration or meditation through a personalized sound and light experience. Each healing process will be transformed into an NFT collection, creating a sensory gallery for you to treasure and share.

Built by Alberto Zurini, Kostadin Slavov, Warren Chen, and 0xShazam.

9. PrivacyLinks

PrivacyLinks is a browser wallet that makes private Web3 browsing experience a reality through PrivacyPools, stealth addresses and cross-chain session isolation technology.

Built by Mmilien.

10.Hashlocked

Hashlocked has achieved trustless bidirectional atomic swaps between EVM and Bitcoin through the 1inch contract. This solution is safe, reliable, low-cost, and driven by native script technology.

Built by Leven.

That’s the final 10 list, and it’s just a small sampling of what happened at the ETHGlobal Cannes hackathon, where developers created 334 incredible projects in just 36 hours over the weekend.

