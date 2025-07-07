Chinese users’ $380 million FTX debt may be difficult to repay, accounting for 82% of the total $470 million in debt in restricted areas

PANews reported on July 7 that according to data shared by Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, there are still about $1.4 billion in FTX debt distribution that is unresolved. Among them, the amount of restricted regional debt is $470 million, and Chinese creditors account for the largest share, holding $380 million, accounting for 82% of restricted debt.

In addition, the amount of Bahamian claims that have not yet completed KYC certification is US$290 million, and the total amount of disputed claims is US$660 million. Currently, FTX expects the total amount of claims allowed to be approximately US$11 billion.

According to previous news, FTX applied to the court to implement a "restricted processing procedure", and China and other regions may lose their right to claim compensation .