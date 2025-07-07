Staking TON for UAE residency? Officials say no deal

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 14:49
TONCOIN
TON$1.853-32.07%
Octavia
VIA$0.0134-17.28%

The United Arab Emirates has officially denied claims that investors can obtain a Golden Visa through a program promoted by the Toncoin ecosystem.

In a joint statement released on July 6 via the Emirates News Agency, three federal bodies, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, the Securities and Commodities Authority, and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, dismissed recent online reports and promotional content circulating on social media that suggest the UAE grants Golden Visas to individuals who stake $100,000 in Toncoin (TON).

According to the ICP, Golden Visas are granted under a specific legal framework that applies to a few chosen groups, including top students, scientists, entrepreneurs, and real estate investors. Investors in digital assets are not eligible for any of the existing visa categories.

Additionally, VARA clarified that TON is not authorized or regulated in Dubai for these purposes, advising investors to stay away from unconfirmed residency schemes and to only use official government channels.

The clarification comes after the TON Foundation announced a program offering 10-year UAE residency to applicants who stake $100,000 worth of Toncoin through a smart contract for three years, in addition to paying a $35,000 processing fee. The program promised to provide 3–4% yearly returns on the staked amount and to grant residency to family members. 

Although the program attracted attention due to its low entry point, much lower than the AED 2 million (~$540,000) needed for traditional visa routes, UAE authorities did not formally endorse it. The SCA reiterated that the country’s financial regulation follows global standards and that digital asset programs must operate under clearly defined legal structures.

Critics have questioned the legitimacy of the offering, suggesting it functions more as a token utility vehicle than a genuine immigration pathway. Some also raised concerns that the processing fee largely benefits third-party facilitators and does not guarantee visa approval.

Authorities urged prospective applicants to verify all visa-related information through official sources such as icp.gov.ae, warning that falling for unverified schemes could lead to financial or legal risk.

Despite the UAE’s push to attract blockchain projects and expand its digital economy, officials emphasized that Golden Visa eligibility remains strictly tied to formal criteria, not token staking or digital asset promotions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Інституційна віра в Ethereum (ETH) залишається сильною, оскільки Grayscale розкрила нову заставу для стейкінгу в розмірі $150 мільйонів. Цей крок розроблений для використання потенціалу довгострокової прибутковості напередодні суттєвих рішень SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів пізніше в кварталі. Однак, незважаючи на позитивні фундаментальні показники Ethereum, залишаються сумніви щодо того, скільки простору залишиться для [...]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000379-5.60%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.000945-22.15%
Ethereum
ETH$3,868.42-11.55%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Податкова служба Південної Кореї попередила, що співробітники можуть відвідувати домівки для вилучення офлайн-криптовалютних активів — включаючи так звані "холодні гаманці" — якщо власники не погасять несплачені податкові рахунки. Пов'язане читання: "Зруйнований" золотом? Економіст вважає, що славні дні Bitcoin можуть бути пораховані. Згідно з повідомленнями, Національна податкова служба (NTS) зробила ці коментарі в [...]
Threshold
T$0.01133-26.52%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0175-2.77%
MAY
MAY$0.03225-13.49%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Дізнайтеся, чому передпродаж MoonBull перевищив $300 тис., 95% APY, в той час як XRP та ASTER залишаються гарячими. Приєднуйтесь до топового передпродажу криптовалюти з потенціалом 1000x прямо зараз!
Ripple
XRP$2.2882-18.60%
Aster
ASTER$1.308-22.81%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/11 04:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Bitcoin попереду розворот? ДВА ключові сигнали, які трейдери не можуть ігнорувати

Прогноз ціни Cardano на 2025 рік зустрічається з імпульсом Pepeto, передпродаж мемкоїна на Ethereum, за яким варто спостерігати