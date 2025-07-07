Stablecoin and cross-border payment concepts continue to rise, and nearly ten stocks including Shiji Information hit the daily limit By: PANews 2025/07/07 11:20

CROSS $0.13203 -37.79%

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Cailianshe, stablecoin and cross-border payment concepts continued to rise during the session, with Shiji Information and Xunxing shares hitting the daily limit. Previously, Zhongyi Technology, Beijing North, Jinshi Technology, Jihong Shares, Qingdao Kingking, and Shengyibao all hit the daily limit. On the news front, on July 4, the central bank publicly solicited opinions on the "Draft for Comments on the RMB Cross-Border Payment System Business Rules". In addition, the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Xu Zhengyu, said on the 7th that the goal is to issue stablecoin licenses within this year.