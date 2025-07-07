Canadian woman loses about $1.3 million in Bitcoin to SIM card fraud, sues telecom company

By: PANews
2025/07/07 08:26
BRC20.COM
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Bitcoin.com, Canadian woman Raelene Vandenbosch filed a lawsuit against Rogers Communications and Match Transact, accusing them of security vulnerabilities that led to her suffering a SIM card hijacking attack in 2011, and losing 12,58 bitcoins worth $392,700 at the time (now about $1.36 million). The lawsuit shows that an employee of an authorized mobile phone counter in Montreal once provided database permissions to hackers posing as operator technicians, causing her mobile phone number to be transferred. The attacker then hacked into the victim's Ledger and Shakepay encrypted wallets. The plaintiff accused the defendants of not taking adequate anti-fraud measures and that counter employees had excessive access to user sensitive information.

The BC Supreme Court's latest ruling requires the main part of this case to enter arbitration, but the claim of "public admission of fault" is allowed to continue due to public interest. Neither defendant admitted the accusation and emphasized that it should be resolved through arbitration in accordance with the user agreement.

