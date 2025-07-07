‘Is this real?’ CZ questions TON’s UAE Golden Visa as gov’t sources stay silent By: PANews 2025/07/07 03:22

T $0.01131 -26.65% REAL $0.07136 -12.97% TON $1.82 -33.28%

Changpeng Zhao is skeptical of the new offer promising a UAE Golden Visa to TON stakers.