TON Foundation CEO responds to CZ: TON stakers’ 10-year UAE golden visa is real By: PANews 2025/07/06 23:45

According to PANews on July 6, Max Crown, CEO of the TON Foundation, responded to CZ on the X platform, saying: "The 10-year UAE golden visa for TON pledgers is true, you can send me a private message." CZ previously stated that if the 10-year UAE golden visa for TON stakers is true, it will push BNB to enjoy the same treatment.