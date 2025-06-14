DRW Investments buys about $100 million of Trump Media & Technology Group shares

PANews
2025/06/14 12:58
Salamanca
DON$0,000812+%1,12
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,832-%0,39

PANews reported on June 14 that according to the Financial Times, DRW Investments, an investment company owned by US financial tycoon Don Wilson, bought about 4 million shares of Trump Media Technology Group, worth about $100 million, becoming one of the top investors in Trump Media Technology Group's cryptocurrency bets. But its competitor Jane Street is the largest investor in Trump Media Technology Group's cryptocurrency bets, and has invested about $375 million. DRW Investments is a major institutional player in the field of crypto assets. It hopes that the Trump administration will rethink the regulatory authority of the US securities industry and has previously called for the establishment of a new regulatory agency to replace the US SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
U Coin
U$0,01223-%1,68
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,018117-%8,67
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,835-%0,02
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:34
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $408 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $184 million

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $408 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $184 million

PANews reported on July 3 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 2, Eastern Time) was US$408 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,00000000000001213-%0,08
LayerNet
NET$0,00013547+%0,28
Share
PANews2025/07/03 12:04
An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, independent miner "Solo CK" successfully mined Bitcoin block #903883. The block contains 3,949 transactions, and the block reward plus
Bitcoin
BTC$109.063,82+%0,14
Sologenic
SOLO$0,24741-%0,02
LENS
LENS$0,002877-%2,40
Share
PANews2025/07/04 09:37

Trending News

More

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $408 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $184 million

An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

Boshi Fund is suspected of planning stable currency business and publishing related job recruitment

Ripple applies for national banking license and Fed master account