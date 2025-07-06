U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson: If no agreement is reached before August 1, tariffs will return to April levels By: PANews 2025/07/06 21:38

PANews reported on July 6 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said that if no agreement is reached before August 1, tariffs will return to April levels, and the strategy for trade negotiations is to exert maximum pressure.