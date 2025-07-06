Vitalik Buterin co-sponsored the EIP-7983 proposal to enhance the network's ability to resist DoS attacks By: PANews 2025/07/06 17:38

PANews reported on July 6 that Ethereum co-founders Vitalik Buterin and Toni Wahrstätter jointly proposed the EIP-7983 proposal, suggesting that the gas limit for a single Ethereum transaction be set at 16.77 million (regardless of the block gas limit). The proposal aims to enhance the network's ability to resist DoS attacks, alleviate the problems of uneven load, state expansion, and block verification delays caused by high-gas transactions, and optimize zkVM compatibility and parallel execution efficiency. The proposal is currently in the draft stage.