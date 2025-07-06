Analysis: Musk's establishment of the "American Party" may take several years to resolve legal and economic difficulties

By: PANews
2025/07/06 16:38
PANews reported on July 6 that according to CCTV News, can the American Party really challenge the American two-party system? Analysts believe that it is not easy to create a third party that can challenge the American "two-party system" and it may take years to resolve legal and economic difficulties.

A senior election lawyer said that the US states have different eligibility criteria for new political parties that want to run in elections. Take California as an example. If a new party wants to appear on the state's ballot, it must attract and maintain at least 0.33% of the state's voters as party members, or collect signatures from 1.1 million voters. In order to gain national recognition, the new party also needs to be recognized by the Federal Election Commission, which will almost certainly be strongly opposed by the Democratic and Republican parties. In addition to time and legal issues, the preparation of campaign funds is also a major problem. Lee Goodman, former chairman of the US Federal Election Commission, said Musk may need thousands of donors to jointly fund his party.

In fact, in addition to the two major parties, the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, the United States also has political parties including the Green Party and the Libertarian Party, but the latter two cannot shake the status of the two major parties at all.

