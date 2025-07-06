Endless Clouds Foundation: END token transfer function will take effect within 24 hours By: PANews 2025/07/06 17:03

EFFECT $0.006829 -0.52% TOKEN $0.00779 -36.76%

PANews reported on July 6 that the Endless Clouds Foundation announced on the X platform that the END token transfer function will take effect within 24 hours, which is expected to be 1:00 pm GST time on July 7, 2025. The specific details are subject to the official announcement.