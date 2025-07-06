Pension consulting firm Cartwright helped a client allocate 3% of its assets to Bitcoin and earned a 60% return

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Decrypt, pension consulting firm Cartwright Pension Trusts revealed that after helping a British pension fund allocate 3% of its assets to Bitcoin in 2024 and gaining a 60% return, clients are increasingly interested. Cartwright has now released its first "Annual Bitcoin Review" aimed at "increasing institutional investors' awareness of Bitcoin."

Cartwright is currently in discussions with several other clients to follow suit - but it is crucial for pension funds to fully understand how Bitcoin works and gradually build an allocation with a long-term perspective. Cartwright stressed: "We are independent advisors with a deep understanding of the potential impact of Bitcoin on individuals, companies, asset owners and governments in the coming years. We believe that it is our fiduciary responsibility to investors to raise investor awareness."