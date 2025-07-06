Toncoin Partners with UAE to Offer 10-Year Golden Visas to TON Stakers By: PANews 2025/07/06 15:58

TON $1.865 -31.55%

PANews reported on July 6 that according to an official announcement, Toncoin has partnered with the UAE to provide 10-year golden visas to TON pledgers. The pledged $100,000 TON can be unlocked after 3 years, with an estimated annualized rate of return of 3-4% within 3 years. In addition, a one-time handling fee of $35,000 is required.