In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 10.44% month-on-month to US$136.5 million, of which Polygon network transaction volume increased by more than 50%.

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 10.44% month-on-month to $136.5 million in the past week. Market participation indicators remained stable, with the number of NFT buyers remaining unchanged at 1,061,348 (maintaining a growth rate of 50.56%), and the number of NFT sellers increased by 8.09% to 38,494. However, the number of NFT transactions fell by 19.72% to 1,357,295.
The transaction volume of Immutable network reached 43.9 million US dollars, an increase of 30.27% over the previous week. The transaction volume of Polygon network reached 25 million US dollars, an increase of 51.53%. The transaction volume of Ethereum network was 22.5 million US dollars, a decrease of 8.63%.
This week's top deals include:
- CryptoPunks #1831 sold for 150 ETH ($389,846)
- CryptoPunks #9778 sold for 150 ETH ($377,958)
- CryptoPunks #4868 sold for 76.5 ETH ($201,933)
- CryptoPunks #5586 sold for 70.07 ETH ($185,292)
- CryptoPunks #7516 sold for 60 ETH ($158,378)
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.