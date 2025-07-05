Trump-backed WLFI moves toward market debut with tradability vote

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/05 22:44
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.252-30.31%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.03457+3.62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00766-37.62%
Major
MAJOR$0.06991-41.13%

World Liberty Financial, the decentralized finance firm launched by the Trump family in 2024, is taking a major step toward opening its network to the public, proposing to make its WLFI token transferable for the first time.

The governance proposal, now up for community vote, would unlock WLFI trading on peer-to-peer and secondary markets, grant partial liquidity to early supporters, and launch a broader system of token-based governance.

Founders and insiders—including Trump family members, who collectively hold 60% of the token supply—would remain under extended lock-up periods to prevent insider sell-offs. The move signals a new phase for the Trump-backed DeFi project, which has become a significant financial asset for the president, and aims to boost community ownership and participation in protocol decision-making.

The firm announced the effort on Friday, July 4: “On this Independence Day, we’re making history. The proposal to make $WLFI tradable is now live. Crypto is coming home — and there’s no better day to let freedom ring. Happy 4th of July from your friends at WLFI and from the new crypto capital of the world.”

WLFI’s governance transition to community control

WLFI’s tradability proposal aims to allow greater token utility access and begin community ownership of protocol decisions. The governance framework would allow token holders to vote on emissions, ecosystem incentives, and treasury actions following approval.

“This would mark a major milestone in the development of the World Liberty Financial ecosystem and opens the door for broader community participation, access, and protocol development,” the proposal states.

The platform cites product development progress, ecosystem partnerships, and brand awareness as justification for the timing. Community members and partners have reportedly expressed strong demand for WLFI tradability.

Early supporters who purchased WLFI tokens would receive partial access upon tradability launch, with remaining tokens subject to community-determined release schedules.

The firm’s phased approach aims to address common concerns about token launches, where insiders can immediately liquidate their holdings. World Liberty Financial’s structure delays insider access while providing early community access to trading markets.

Binary voting process decides tradability fate

Token holders can vote “YES” to proceed with WLFI tradability or “NO” to maintain current non-transferability and closed network status.

If approved, World Liberty Financial would execute transferability, initiate distribution for eligible early supporters, and begin community governance with additional unlock votes. Ecosystem expansion and partner integrations would continue alongside trading functionality.

The proposal positions tradability as “a defining moment for World Liberty Financial” that brings the platform closer to building “a more open, transparent, and powerful financial system.”

Trump and his affiliates hold a 60% stake in WLFI and the Trump Organization insists there’s no conflict of interest since his three sons, Donald Jr., Eric and Barron, are listed on the company’s website as co-founders. Trump is credited as co-founder emeritus.

WLFI is also one of the most significant sources of Trump’s income. Last year, he received nearly $57.4 million from his ownership stake in World Liberty Financial.

Per Forbes, Trump generated up to $315 million from his meme coin, ‘$TRUMP’, since its launch in January, despite its value crashing from $27.72 per coin to $8.73. He’s also received over $11 million in royalty payments from a variety of products: a coffee table book, Trump sneakers and fragrances, Trump watches, Trump Bibles, a “45” Guitar and various non-fungible token (NFT) licensing and royalties.

A Trump-themed metaverse is currently in the works. New trademark filings describe a virtual world where users can explore digital spaces featuring TRUMP-branded wearables, restaurants, and other interactive elements.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Інституційна віра в Ethereum (ETH) залишається сильною, оскільки Grayscale розкрила нову заставу для стейкінгу в розмірі $150 мільйонів. Цей крок розроблений для використання потенціалу довгострокової прибутковості напередодні суттєвих рішень SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів пізніше в кварталі. Однак, незважаючи на позитивні фундаментальні показники Ethereum, залишаються сумніви щодо того, скільки простору залишиться для [...]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003935-1.64%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.001-17.89%
Ethereum
ETH$3,885.46-10.98%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Податкова служба Південної Кореї попередила, що співробітники можуть відвідувати домівки для вилучення офлайн-криптовалютних активів — включаючи так звані "холодні гаманці" — якщо власники не погасять несплачені податкові рахунки. Пов'язане читання: "Зруйнований" золотом? Економіст вважає, що славні дні Bitcoin можуть бути пораховані. Згідно з повідомленнями, Національна податкова служба (NTS) зробила ці коментарі в [...]
Threshold
T$0.01161-24.31%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0175-2.77%
MAY
MAY$0.03241-13.03%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Дізнайтеся, чому передпродаж MoonBull перевищив $300 тис., 95% APY, в той час як XRP та ASTER залишаються гарячими. Приєднуйтесь до топового передпродажу криптовалюти з потенціалом 1000x прямо зараз!
Ripple
XRP$2.3171-17.47%
Aster
ASTER$1.3353-20.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/11 04:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Bitcoin попереду розворот? ДВА ключові сигнали, які трейдери не можуть ігнорувати

Чому BNB має значення: ключові фактори за ралі та зростанням BNB Chain