Grayscale: I believe Ethereum can benefit from the US's cryptocurrency-friendly policy shift By: PANews 2025/07/05 22:03

PANews reported on July 5 that Grayscale published an article on the X platform, saying that it believes Ethereum can benefit from the US cryptocurrency-friendly policy shift, and new legislation like the Genius Act may clarify stablecoin rules, promote investment, and accelerate the popularity of smart contracts. With strong development activities and expansion plans, Ethereum is ready to benefit from it.