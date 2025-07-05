A whale bought 1,616.53 ETH when the market fell rapidly 8 hours ago, and currently has a floating profit of $37,000 By: PANews 2025/07/05 08:51

ETH $3,841.33 -12.03%

PANews reported on July 5 that according to monitoring by @ai_9684xtpa, a whale "bottomed out" 1,616.53 ETH when the market fell rapidly 8 hours ago, worth $4.038 million, with a cost of $2,492.04, and currently has a floating profit of $37,000.