Bitcoin wallet wakes up after 14 years, moves 80,000 BTC

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/05 00:04
Bitcoin
BTC$113,038.36-7.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02591-23.27%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003739-7.81%
ERA
ERA$0.3511-30.22%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0282+18.23%

Bitcoin wallets that had been dormant for over 14 years suddenly reactivated, moving more than 80,000 BTC.

According to Lookonchain, two Bitcoin (BTC) wallets dating back to 2011 sprang to life and transferred 20,000 BTC each, as a Satoshi-era holder emerged from long-term hibernation to move billions of dollars’ worth of the benchmark cryptocurrency.

Movement of coins dating back to the days of Satoshi Nakamoto has happened over the years.

Bitcoin whale wakes up after 14 years

The two reactivated wallets were part of a broader group of eight wallets that, according to on-chain data, are controlled by an early adopter who acquired their BTC in 2011, well before Bitcoin’s meteoric rise. Lookonchain reported that two of these addresses received Bitcoin in April 2011, when prices hovered around $0.78. The remaining six started holding from May 2011, when BTC traded at approximately $3.37.

These holdings remained untouched for over 14 years. The original value of coins in the first two addresses totaled roughly $15,600 and is now valued at over $2.18 billion. The other six wallets have seen their combined holdings grow from $202,000 to more than $6.5 billion.

80,000 Bitcoin moved

On Friday, July 4, 2025, the wallets that held at least 80,009 BTC in nearly a decade and half of dormancy, began transferring the coins out. Two of these transactions were of 40,000 BTC worth about $4.35 billion, on-chain data showed.

The transfers began late Thursday night and Lookonchain provided an update showing all eight wallets had reactivated and transferred out 80,009 BTC. At Bitcoin’s staggering prices, these coins are worth about $8.69 billion.

According to CryptoQuant, the movement of these Satoshi-era Bitcoin marks the largest single-day movement for coins over a decade old.

Rather than sent to exchanges, the transfers were to other unknown addresses, suggesting potential reallocation. However, the holders could also be eyeing other outcomes, including a possible sale as BTC looks to break to new highs.

Bitcoin price fell from highs of $110k to lows of $107,600 in 24 hours on July 4, with a 1.3% dip also hitting the rest of the crypto market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Інституційна віра в Ethereum (ETH) залишається сильною, оскільки Grayscale розкрила нову заставу для стейкінгу в розмірі $150 мільйонів. Цей крок розроблений для використання потенціалу довгострокової прибутковості напередодні суттєвих рішень SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів пізніше в кварталі. Однак, незважаючи на позитивні фундаментальні показники Ethereum, залишаються сумніви щодо того, скільки простору залишиться для [...]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003935-1.64%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.001-17.89%
Ethereum
ETH$3,885.46-10.98%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Податкова служба Південної Кореї попередила, що співробітники можуть відвідувати домівки для вилучення офлайн-криптовалютних активів — включаючи так звані "холодні гаманці" — якщо власники не погасять несплачені податкові рахунки. Пов'язане читання: "Зруйнований" золотом? Економіст вважає, що славні дні Bitcoin можуть бути пораховані. Згідно з повідомленнями, Національна податкова служба (NTS) зробила ці коментарі в [...]
Threshold
T$0.01161-24.31%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0175-2.77%
MAY
MAY$0.03241-13.03%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Дізнайтеся, чому передпродаж MoonBull перевищив $300 тис., 95% APY, в той час як XRP та ASTER залишаються гарячими. Приєднуйтесь до топового передпродажу криптовалюти з потенціалом 1000x прямо зараз!
Ripple
XRP$2.3171-17.47%
Aster
ASTER$1.3353-20.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/11 04:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Bitcoin попереду розворот? ДВА ключові сигнали, які трейдери не можуть ігнорувати

Чому BNB має значення: ключові фактори за ралі та зростанням BNB Chain