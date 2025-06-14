“A giant whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million from two ETH waves” bought another $10 million of ETH an hour ago

PANews
2025/06/14 08:36
Waves
WAVES$1.0967+11.99%
Ethereum
ETH$2,572.96+0.17%

PANews reported on June 14 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, “a giant whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves” spent another 10 million USDC to purchase 3,875 ETH an hour ago. In the past three days, this giant whale/institution has spent a total of 186 million USDC to buy 70,465 ETH, with an average price of $2,647.7. It currently still holds 150 million USDC.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
U Coin
U$0.01223-1.68%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018117-8.67%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.835-0.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:34
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $408 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $184 million

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $408 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $184 million

PANews reported on July 3 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 2, Eastern Time) was US$408 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000001213-0.08%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013547+0.28%
Share
PANews2025/07/03 12:04
An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, independent miner "Solo CK" successfully mined Bitcoin block #903883. The block contains 3,949 transactions, and the block reward plus
Bitcoin
BTC$109,063.82+0.14%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.24741-0.02%
LENS
LENS$0.002877-2.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 09:37

Trending News

More

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $408 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $184 million

An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

Boshi Fund is suspected of planning stable currency business and publishing related job recruitment

Ripple applies for national banking license and Fed master account