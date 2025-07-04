Ripple and Tenity launch XRPL accelerator in Singapore with $200,000 in funding By: PANews 2025/07/04 19:07

STAGE $0.000036 -6.49%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cointelegraph, Ripple and Tenity launched the XRPL accelerator in Singapore, providing up to $200,000 in funding, focusing on early-stage XRPL startups in the Asia-Pacific region.