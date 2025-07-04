Australian crypto exchange Coinstash completes $3.08 million Series A funding

PANews reported on July 4 that according to official news, the Australian crypto exchange Coinstash announced the completion of A$4.7 million (about US$3.08 million) Series A financing, bringing its total capital raised to more than A$8 million. This round of financing was led by a family office in Brisbane and will provide funds for Coinstash's continued platform development, team expansion and user acquisition, with the goal of attracting 100,000 Australian investors.
According to reports, Coinstash was founded in 2017 and currently serves more than 50,000 users, providing Bitcoin, Ethereum and more than 1,000 cryptocurrency trading services.
