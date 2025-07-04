A new wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage By: PANews 2025/07/04 17:27

HYPE $40.42 -8.59% USDC $0.9971 -0.22% WALLET $0.02825 +18.44%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage.