Bo Hines predicts U.S crypto industry will skyrocket to $20t in value after stablecoin bill passes

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/04 16:57
Union
U$0.0009-64.41%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.0184-43.05%

Executive Director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, Bo Hines, predicts the digital asset industry will see a $15 to $20t surge in value following the GENIUS Act’s legalization.

In a recent interview, the Executive Director of President Trump’s Advisor Council on Digital Assets emphasized the importance of the White House’s stablecoin bill and its impact on the crypto market. He believes once the stablecoin bill passes, the U.S. crypto industry will benefit from the aftermath.

“The capital injection that goes into digital assets ecosystems or stables is enormous. I think that you’re looking into an industry going to $15 [trillion] to $20 trillion dollars,” said Hines.

At press time, the overall crypto market is experiencing a downturn. Data from CoinGecko shows that the crypto market cap has gone down by 4.3%, plummeting to around $3.4 trillion. If Bo Hines’ prediction comes true, then the stablecoin bill in the U.S. could boost the crypto market by more than five times its current market cap.

According to Hines, crypto regulations being processed in the White House, including the stablecoin bill that is awaiting its vote from the House of Representatives, will put the United States “at the forefront of adoption of digital asset financial technology.”

He explained that the stablecoin bill will strengthen the hold of U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins, considering there will be a lot of innovations based around the blockchain that will heavily rely on the use of dollar-backed stablecoins.

“Tokenized public securities 24/7 markets. If you wanna access U.S. capital markets, you’re going to have to use a dollar-backed stable,” said Bo Hines.

“This is what positions the United States to be the global leader And in reality we should be pushing this change,” he continued.

The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act, or more widely known as GENIUS Act, recently received a green light from the U.S. senate with a majority bipartisan support of 68 to 30 votes. The bill is now awaiting a vote from the House of Representatives and is poised to advance by the end of July.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Інституційна віра в Ethereum (ETH) залишається сильною, оскільки Grayscale розкрила нову заставу для стейкінгу в розмірі $150 мільйонів. Цей крок розроблений для використання потенціалу довгострокової прибутковості напередодні суттєвих рішень SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів пізніше в кварталі. Однак, незважаючи на позитивні фундаментальні показники Ethereum, залишаються сумніви щодо того, скільки простору залишиться для [...]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004155+3.28%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.001037-14.79%
Ethereum
ETH$3,890.01-10.87%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Податкова служба Південної Кореї попередила, що співробітники можуть відвідувати домівки для вилучення офлайн-криптовалютних активів — включаючи так звані "холодні гаманці" — якщо власники не погасять несплачені податкові рахунки. Пов'язане читання: "Зруйнований" золотом? Економіст вважає, що славні дні Bitcoin можуть бути пораховані. Згідно з повідомленнями, Національна податкова служба (NTS) зробила ці коментарі в [...]
Threshold
T$0.01176-23.13%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0176-2.76%
MAY
MAY$0.03291-11.72%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Дізнайтеся, чому передпродаж MoonBull перевищив $300 тис., 95% APY, в той час як XRP та ASTER залишаються гарячими. Приєднуйтесь до топового передпродажу криптовалюти з потенціалом 1000x прямо зараз!
Ripple
XRP$2.2635-19.32%
Aster
ASTER$1.3745-17.71%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/11 04:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Криптовалюта зустрічається з добротою: чому Milk & Mocha може стати провідною криптовалютою попереднього продажу 2025 року

Чому BNB має значення: ключові фактори за ралі та зростанням BNB Chain