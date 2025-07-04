Uncovering potential tokens: How to use AI models to build a price-to-earnings ratio monitoring system?

Author: Hoeem
Compiled by: Tim, PANews
What is the most overlooked indicator in the crypto space? Price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). It can help you quickly determine whether a currency is overvalued or undervalued, whether it is about to soar or is fraught with risks, whether it is a speculative stock or a bubble, and it can help you see through market sentiment.
This article will teach you how to analyze the P/E ratio, but first you need to understand the concept like a pro.
1. Quickly identify overvalued and undervalued assets
Price-to-earnings ratio = share price ÷ earnings per share
2. Comparison of similar protocol solutions
Ranking similar companies or cryptocurrencies by profitability
3. Use the P/E ratio to understand market sentiment
The P/E ratio is not just a numerical calculation, it also reflects market sentiment.
4. Conduct scenario analysis on income
Raw profit ≠ the truth
5. Look for potential stocks or high-growth targets
Additional Tips
The P/E ratio is like a speedometer, which tells you how fast the market digests expectations. But just like speed needs to be interpreted in context, valuation also needs to be interpreted in context to be more comprehensive.
1. Visit DeFiLlama
Ok, I’m on DeFiLlama, now what?
2. Then go to the "Income" and "Expenses" pages
OK, I found the place, what next?
3. Select the filter category you want to compare
Got it, I can compare them all too, that's fairer.
4. Click "30-day income"
Yes, found it.
5. Take a screenshot of the data page
This is so simple
6. Access a large language model website that can be connected to the Internet
7. Enter this prompt + screenshot (copy and paste below)
You are a professional cryptocurrency fundamental analyst.
Data Collection Process
Column Settings:
1. Protocol name
2. Token Symbol
3. P/E
4.30-day income (USD)
5. Market value (USD)
6. Fully diluted market capitalization (USD)
7. Belonging chain
8. Brief Introduction
9. Revenue to fully diluted valuation ratio (%)
Quality checks to ensure:
1. Revenue and fully diluted valuation are presented simultaneously.
2. The classification labels are correct according to DeFiLlama.
3. The current data is the latest (the scraped data from Coingecko or CoinMarketCap is updated less than 48 hours ago).
4. The table is easy to browse and has no missing values.
Objective: To help cryptocurrency investors quickly identify tokens with potential price deviations in selected sectors through core indicators (P/E ratio and revenue/fully diluted valuation ratio).
example:
It is also important to compare the circulating market capitalization to the fully diluted valuation, and to pay attention to whether there are any token unlocks in the near future.
So, okay, now you understand how to use the P/E ratio and you know how to find the P/E ratio.