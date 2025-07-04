James Fickel deposited 80,000 ETH worth over $200 million to Coinbase Prime in nearly 20 minutes By: PANews 2025/07/04 17:17

PANews reported on July 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, ETH/BTC exchange rate bull James Fickel transferred 30,000 ETH (US$76.45 million) to Coinbase Prime and 50,000 ETH (US$127.42 million) to a Coinbase Prime escrow address 20 minutes ago. He spent the entire year of last year on the ETH/BTC exchange rate: he borrowed BTC by mortgaging ETH, and then sold BTC in exchange for ETH to continue mortgaging. He lost 20,632 ETH (68.84 million USD) on the ETH/BTC exchange rate. As of today, he has not traded for half a year.