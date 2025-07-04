China Asset Management: We will continue to launch more tokenized fund products in the future and promote the secondary circulation of tokenized funds on compliant platforms By: PANews 2025/07/04 17:07

MORE $0,0257 -24,61% FUND $0,0197 --% FUTURE $0,1124 -2,39%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to the financial sector, in the stablecoin ecosystem, some public fund Hong Kong subsidiaries are preparing intensively, among which China Asset Management participated in the stablecoin sandbox test, covering the issuance, payment, asset docking and fund redemption of stablecoins. China Asset Management said that it will continue to launch more tokenized fund products in the future, promote the secondary circulation of tokenized funds on compliant trading platforms, explore the use of digital currencies such as stablecoins and digital Hong Kong dollars for settlement, and optimize the efficiency of on-chain fund transactions.