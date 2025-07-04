As Kaito eats up crypto social media: How we fell victim to the “yell economy”

Author:defizard

Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News

In April 2023, I joined CT (Crypto Twitter) with a group of friends.

At that time, we were all writing airdrop strategies, spending 1-2 hours writing a tweet, and easily getting 100,000 views in 12 hours. We did this every day: wake up, write tweets, publish, eat, sleep, and repeat.

I think during that time, our small group of content creators probably accounted for about 10% of the attention of the entire CT. Looking back now, it was really a golden age.

Personally, I receive 1-2 invitations from parties every month who want to promote their own events, but at that time, it’s not about money, but about influence.

I woke up one day and saw that my tweet from an account with only 10,000 followers had 400,000 views, and I was like, “Is this real? I can’t believe this.”

Seeing so many views and likes brought me 100 times more joy than the number in my wallet (it was only four figures at the time, but money is money anyway, and it was the first time in my life that I made so much money).

This continued until September 2023, when some algorithm changes occurred. In the meantime, I faded out of CT until December 2023. If you're curious, it was because I had some interesting real-life stuff to deal with at the time, so I maxed out at three tweets per month.

Around August 2023, I realized that airdropping was not a long-term solution for me. I wanted to…become a DeFi newbie.

Look at all the creators who are doing airdrop content now, where are they? I can't see them at all in the information flow, such as ardizor, CC2, etc.

December 2023, this is a new chapter in my CT career. New writing style, more careful dedication, new illustrations, more connections, but fewer views.

You may be wondering, are there really fewer views? Yes, there are fewer.

I started putting in a lot more effort than I ever had before, but my tweets only got 20,000 views. Okay, sometimes it got 100,000, but it wasn't as bad as it is now.

You ask what the situation is now?

Due to the popularity of the InfoFi narrative (mainly due to Kaito), people are posting low-quality content. The overall quality of content has dropped drastically, and 99% of people posting because "X protocol allocated 5% of tokens to yappers, I have to yapper more."

The more rewards a project allocates to yappers, the worse the situation becomes.

what else?

I feel like the quality of my content is at an all-time high, and the effort I’m putting into it is increasing at the same time, but the number of views and new followers are at an all-time low.

My entire feed is filled with posts from Kaito leaderboards, which are totally worthless.

What should we do?

Maybe when the market is slow, we can chat about various protocols on Kaito, try to provide valuable content, improve the quality of the content as much as possible, and make it unique.

Good luck to all content creators. The road is getting harder and harder, and only the strongest will survive and thrive. Stay focused and patient, both in CT and in life. One day, you will be rewarded.