U.S. House declares July 14 ‘Crypto Week’ in advance landmark digital asset legislation

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/04 15:42
Union
U$0.000882-65.11%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.00502-25.48%

The U.S. House has announced July 14 will mark the beginning of a “Crypto Week” to advance key legislation on digital assets.

The U.S. House of Representatives has officially designated the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week,” during which lawmakers will vote on three major pieces of digital asset legislation: the CLARITY Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the Senate’s GENIUS Act.

Led by Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill and Agriculture Committee Chairman GT Thompson, the initiative aims to establish a clear regulatory framework for digital assets, regulate dollar-backed stablecoins, and block the creation of U.S. central bank digital currencies.

“These pieces of legislation further the President’s pro-growth and pro-business agenda, and provide a clear regulatory framework for digital assets,” commented Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

Each of the three bills heading to the House floor during “Crypto Week” targets a distinct aspect of digital asset regulation.

The CLARITY Act proposes a comprehensive framework to define the regulatory boundaries between securities and commodities in the digital asset space. This would give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission clearer jurisdiction, ending years of ambiguity that have hampered innovation. After being reported out of both the Financial Services Committee (32-19) and the Agriculture Committee (47-6), the CLARITY Act is now scheduled for full House consideration.

The GENIUS Act, which passed the Senate in mid-June, focuses on establishing a clear regulatory framework for dollar-backed payment stablecoins. It sets standards for issuance, reserves, and oversight to ensure stability and consumer protection, while encouraging innovation in U.S.-based stablecoin markets.

The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act seeks to prevent the Federal Reserve from issuing a U.S. central bank digital currency. The bill argues that a CBDC, if controlled directly by the Fed, could infringe on Americans’ financial privacy and be weaponized for government surveillance. This bill passed the Financial Services Committee by a narrower margin (27-22), signaling more partisan debate but strong support within Republican leadership. If enacted, it would make the U.S. the first major economy to legislate a prohibition on a CBDC.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Інституційна віра в Ethereum (ETH) залишається сильною, оскільки Grayscale розкрила нову заставу для стейкінгу в розмірі $150 мільйонів. Цей крок розроблений для використання потенціалу довгострокової прибутковості напередодні суттєвих рішень SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів пізніше в кварталі. Однак, незважаючи на позитивні фундаментальні показники Ethereum, залишаються сумніви щодо того, скільки простору залишиться для [...]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004155+3.28%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.001037-14.79%
Ethereum
ETH$3,890.01-10.87%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Податкова служба Південної Кореї попередила, що співробітники можуть відвідувати домівки для вилучення офлайн-криптовалютних активів — включаючи так звані "холодні гаманці" — якщо власники не погасять несплачені податкові рахунки. Пов'язане читання: "Зруйнований" золотом? Економіст вважає, що славні дні Bitcoin можуть бути пораховані. Згідно з повідомленнями, Національна податкова служба (NTS) зробила ці коментарі в [...]
Threshold
T$0.01176-23.13%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0176-2.76%
MAY
MAY$0.03291-11.72%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Дізнайтеся, чому передпродаж MoonBull перевищив $300 тис., 95% APY, в той час як XRP та ASTER залишаються гарячими. Приєднуйтесь до топового передпродажу криптовалюти з потенціалом 1000x прямо зараз!
Ripple
XRP$2.2635-19.32%
Aster
ASTER$1.3745-17.71%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/11 04:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Криптовалюта зустрічається з добротою: чому Milk & Mocha може стати провідною криптовалютою попереднього продажу 2025 року

Чому BNB має значення: ключові фактори за ралі та зростанням BNB Chain