Ondo Finance, Pantera Capital to invest $250M in RWA tokenization

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/04 12:28
RealLink
REAL$0.07137-13.00%
Ondo
ONDO$0.64201-27.34%
Allo
RWA$0.005065-19.30%

Ondo Finance and Pantera Capital are committing $250 million to invest in real-world asset projects, deepening their efforts to bring traditional financial markets onto the blockchain. 

In an exclusive shared with Axios on July 3, Ondo’s (ONDO) chief strategy officer Ian De Bode said the capital will be deployed through a new initiative called Ondo Catalyst. The new venture will acquire equity and token positions in emerging RWA projects.

The investment, a joint effort between Ondo Finance and crypto venture firm Pantera Capital, comes as tokenized securities gain traction among institutions and exchanges. De Bode described the RWA tokenization space as an “arms race” driven by demand for 24/7 market access and more efficient capital infrastructure. 

The $250 million Catalyst Fund will target startups tokenizing traditional financial instruments, ranging from bonds and stocks to private equity and real estate. This comes just days after Robinhood launched tokenized shares of firms like OpenAI and SpaceX for EU users, a move that drew attention but also criticism, since the offerings were based on synthetic derivatives, not actual shares.

The announcement builds on a year of expansion for Ondo. In early 2025, the firm launched Ondo Global Markets, a platform that gives crypto wallets and apps access to tokenized U.S. stocks, bonds, and exchange-traded funds.

That platform is supported by the Global Markets Alliance, a group announced on June 17 that includes Solana Foundation, Fireblocks, BitGo, Trust Wallet, 1inch, and others. Together, they are working to standardize tokenized securities and improve access to U.S. markets around the clock.

Ondo has also been extending its tokenized Treasury products across multiple blockchains. On June 11, it launched OUSG, a token backed by BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, on the XRP (XRP) Ledger.

The integration allows minting and redemption 24/7 using Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. OUSG and its sister token USDY now have a combined market cap of roughly $1.4 billion, according to data from rwa.xyz. 

Ondo is also in active talks with U.S. regulators to help shape policy around tokenized assets. With support from investors like Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, the platform is betting that the next stage of capital markets will be on-chain.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Інституційна віра в Ethereum (ETH) залишається сильною, оскільки Grayscale розкрила нову заставу для стейкінгу в розмірі $150 мільйонів. Цей крок розроблений для використання потенціалу довгострокової прибутковості напередодні суттєвих рішень SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів пізніше в кварталі. Однак, незважаючи на позитивні фундаментальні показники Ethereum, залишаються сумніви щодо того, скільки простору залишиться для [...]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004155+3.28%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.001037-14.79%
Ethereum
ETH$3,890.01-10.87%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Податкова служба Південної Кореї попередила, що співробітники можуть відвідувати домівки для вилучення офлайн-криптовалютних активів — включаючи так звані "холодні гаманці" — якщо власники не погасять несплачені податкові рахунки. Пов'язане читання: "Зруйнований" золотом? Економіст вважає, що славні дні Bitcoin можуть бути пораховані. Згідно з повідомленнями, Національна податкова служба (NTS) зробила ці коментарі в [...]
Threshold
T$0.01176-23.13%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0176-2.76%
MAY
MAY$0.03291-11.72%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 04:00
Share
Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Дізнайтеся, чому передпродаж MoonBull перевищив $300 тис., 95% APY, в той час як XRP та ASTER залишаються гарячими. Приєднуйтесь до топового передпродажу криптовалюти з потенціалом 1000x прямо зараз!
Ripple
XRP$2.2635-19.32%
Aster
ASTER$1.3745-17.71%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/11 04:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale інвестує $150 млн в блокчейн Ethereum, оскільки наближаються терміни SEC щодо ETF альткоїнів, але ETH може не бути найкращою криптовалютою для купівлі з метою значного зростання

Південна Корея конфіскуватиме криптовалютні холодні гаманці, якщо податки не будуть сплачені

Попередження про криптовалютне ралі – XRP тримається сильно, ASTER запалює імпульс, а найкраща криптовалютна передпродажа MoonBull з потенціалом 1000x перевищує $300 тис

Криптовалюта зустрічається з добротою: чому Milk & Mocha може стати провідною криптовалютою попереднього продажу 2025 року

Чому BNB має значення: ключові фактори за ралі та зростанням BNB Chain