Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit

By: PANews
2025/07/04 11:18

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cailianshe, the concept of stablecoins rebounded during the session, Beijing Beifang hit the daily limit, and its stock price hit a new historical high. Previously, Jinyi Culture hit the daily limit, Inspur and GCL Energy hit the daily limit during the session, and Hope Holdings, Tianyang Technology, Zhengyuan Wisdom, and Langxin Group were among the top gainers.

