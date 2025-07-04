iM Bank applies for 12 Korean won stablecoin trademarks By: PANews 2025/07/04 09:25

BANK $0.13287 -10.09%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Korean media Newsis, iM Bank announced that it has applied for 12 trademarks related to the Korean won stablecoin, including "iMKRW", "iMST" and a combination of "KRWiM" (Korean won, meaning "KRW") and "iM" (the bank's new name after its transformation into a commercial bank).