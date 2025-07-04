PrismaX — active in the project with an eye on drops

1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

PrismaX is a project that develops generative AI for robotics by training it to see and interact with the real world. Instead of textual data, they are creating multimodal datasets to bring AI and robots closer to mass adoption.

The project has raised $11 million from a16z CSX, Volt Capital, Blockchain Builders Fund and others.

In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in the project with an eye on the drop.

Go to the site, connect your wallet and get points. If you wish, you can buy a robot and get three times more points for it. Become active in Discord to get roles in the future.