U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill By: PANews 2025/07/04 07:34

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes in favor and 214 votes against on the afternoon of the 3rd. The bill has been controversial because it has caused cuts in federal aid, increased long-term debt, and tax cuts for the rich and large companies. Two Republican congressmen voted against the bill that day. The bill was passed by the Senate on the 1st of this month. The White House said on the 3rd that Trump is scheduled to sign the bill on the 4th, the U.S. "Independence Day", to make it effective.