OneBalance — active in the project with an eye on drops

In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

OneBalance is an account creation and management framework that combines network abstraction, gas abstraction, and permission management to solve the problem of fragmented user experience in Web3.

The project has raised $25 million from Blockchain Capital, Mirana Ventures, cyber Fund and others.

In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in the project with an eye on dropping.

  1. Go to the site (VPN may be required), click Create account and create an account using Passkey authorisation:
Registering on the platform. Data: app.onebalance.io
  1. Make a deposit on a convenient network:
Top-up. Data: app.onebalance.io
  1. Exchange tokens in the Swap section:
Exchanging tokens. Data: app.onebalance.io
  1. Write feedback about using the platform in Discord in the #feedback thread.

Participation in the project does not require a lot of time and monetary costs, only commissions for token exchange. The project has received large investments, which may indicate that it is promising and has potential for growth. It is likely that in the future early users will be able to count on a possible drop.

Subscribe to the project’s social networks to avoid missing important updates.

Highlights:

  • exchanging tokens on the platform;
  • leaving feedback in Discord.

If you have any questions when going through the activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

