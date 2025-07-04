Senator Cynthia Lummis introduces crypto tax bill

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/04 02:43
Union
U$0.000889-65.10%

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis has introduced a cryptocurrency tax legislation proposal aimed at enacting a comprehensive digital asset tax framework in the United States.

Lummis, who leads the Senate Banking Committee’s digital assets subcommittee, unveiled the crypto tax proposal on July 3, 2025, a day after it failed to make into the One Big Beautiful Bill Act as an amendment. 

The Senate recently passed OBBB, President Donald Trump’s mega tax and policy bill that’s now in the final stages of House approval before it heads to the president’s desk.

A digital asset tax legislation

The lawmaker has now introduced the proposal as standalone legislation. It seeks to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to reform how the U.S. tax code treats digital assets.

Key highlights include a threshold, or de minimis rule, of $300 on crypto transactions, elimination of double taxation for crypto miners and stakers and tax parity – treating of crypto like other financial assets.

The bill also proposes expanding securities lending rules to include digital assets, clarifying that digital asset lending is generally not a taxable event.

According to Lummis, it’s time America does not allow its “archaic tax policies” to stifle innovation.

In a statemen, Lummis said she welcomes public comments on the bill.

Lummis’ crypto tax bill joins other notable digital asset regulation bills in the U.S., including crypto market structure and stablecoin regulation. Both the CLARITY and GENIUS Act bills are matters currently on Congress’ calendar.

Following Trump’s election, Lummis introduced the Bitcoin Act, a bill that seeks to establish a BTC strategic reserve for the U.S.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

Ripple (XRP) знову розширює свою глобальну присутність, цього разу входячи до Королівства Бахрейн через нове партнерство з Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB). Водночас, нові дані показують, що корпоративні скарбниці XRP перевищили $11,5 мільярдів після нової покупки від Reliance Global. Ripple розширюється в Бахрейн, зміцнюючи свою присутність на Близькому [...]
Ripple
XRP$2.34-16.84%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 07:00
Share
ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

USDE, один із найбільших стейблкоїнів з ринковою капіталізацією $14 мільярдів, втратив свою прив'язку до $1. Читати далі: ТЕРМІНОВО: Стейблкоїн, який втратив свою прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву
1
1$0.004314-30.01%
Ethena USDe
USDE$0.9968-0.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:23
Share
Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптоефективність диверсифікувалася відтоді, як Bitcoin досяг нового історичного максимуму (ATH), при цьому XRP, Pi Network, Cardano та Bitcoin Hyper привернули потік капіталу завдяки технічним та онлайн-наративам. Показники RSI, клиноподібні та прапорові патерни вказують на потенціал відновлення по мірі наближення прогресу в політиці США.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00404-4.49%
Ripple
XRP$2.34-16.84%
Pi Network
PI$0.19727-13.93%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Morgan Stanley відкриває ворота криптовалюти

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют