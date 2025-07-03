ZachXBT: WhiteRock founder arrested for alleged involvement in Zkasino exit scam By: PANews 2025/07/03 21:45

PANews reported on July 3 that according to a message shared by crypto detective ZachXBT, WhiteRock founder Ildar Ilham (also known as @XBT_Prometheus) was arrested by UAE law enforcement for allegedly participating in the $30 million Zkasino exit scam. Next, he will be extradited to the Netherlands for this criminal case. Earlier in June, ZachXBT disclosed that the WhiteRock Finance (WHITE) project had multiple risks.