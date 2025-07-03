Four departments organize the recommendation of typical cases of Metaverse in 2025 By: PANews 2025/07/03 22:04

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cailianshe, the General Office of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the General Office of the Ministry of Education, the General Office of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the General Office of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television issued a notice on organizing the recommendation of typical cases of the Metaverse in 2025. The recommendation scope includes: typical digital human cases of the Metaverse, typical product cases of the Metaverse, typical park cases of the Metaverse, and typical standard cases of the Metaverse.