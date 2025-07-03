European Commission President: Ready to reach agreement with US on tariffs By: PANews 2025/07/03 20:37

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cailianshe, European Commission President von der Leyen said that we are ready to reach an agreement with the United States on tariffs, and if we cannot reach an agreement, all means are under consideration.